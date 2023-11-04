PHOTOS: Gorgeous Sobhita Dhulipala Aces The Sweater Weather In Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
Sobhita Dhulipala gained popularity after she played the role of Tara Khanna in Made In Heaven which premiered on Amazon Prime Video .
On Saturday, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her social media handle and shared pictures.
Sobhita Dhulipala is seen acing the sweater weather as she donned a pink sleevless top.
Sobhita Dhulipala made her acting debut in Raman Raghav 2.0, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. It starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal.
Sobhita Dhulipala has starred in movies including Chef, Kaalakaandi, The Body, Major, and Ponniyin Selvan: I among others.
Sobhita Dhulipala was born in Andra Pradesh in 1992 to Venugopal Rao and Santha Kamakshi.
Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a no-makeup look and put her hair into a messy bun for the photos.
Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen next in Monkey Man, which stars Patel and Sharlto Copley.
Sobhita Dhulipala last featured in the second season of Made In Heaven and The Night Manager.