PHOTOS: Parineeti & Raghav Arrive In Udaipur Ahead Of Wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrived at Udaipur in Rajasthan for their wedding.
The couple, who has been labelled ‘Ragneeti’ will tie the knot over the weekend at The Leela Palace.
Visuals outside the Udaipur airport show Parineeti wearing a red jumpsuit with a cream shawl. She completed the appearance with black sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Raghav made a stylish fashion choice, opting for a sleek black sweater paired with classic blue denim jeans.
Parineeti's parents were also seen outside the Udaipur airport.
The actress's brothers Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra also arrived in style.
Parineeti and Raghav are set to exchange their wedding vows during a grand two-day celebration on September 23 and 24. Their special occasion will be attended by both their families and a host of friends, promising a joyous and memorable event.
The couple exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, surrounded by their closest friends and family members, making it a memorable and intimate moment.
Parineeti and Raghav reportedly had a longstanding friendship that spanned several years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level and start dating.
