Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Massive Wedding Ring In Birthday Post From Raghav Chadha

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023
On Parineeti Chopra's birthday today, Raghav Chadha shared unseen photos from their dating days.
Photo Via Instagram
Raghav Chadha captioned the photos, “You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable. You bring SO much joy into my world… On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are… Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!”
Parineeti Chopra can also be seen flaunting her massive diamond engagement ring given her husband Raghav Chadha.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha can be seen posing from a street in London.
Reacting to Raghav Chadha's birthday wish, Parineeti Chopra commented, "Back at you, you amazing amazing human!"
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced their engagement on May 13 this year, which took place at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur in the presence of friends and family on September 24, 2023.