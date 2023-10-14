Parineeti Chopra Aka Mrs Chadha Walks The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Earlier today, Parineeti Chopra turned showstopper for Faabiiana at the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Parineeti Chopra stunned in an ivory saree, which also featured a long cape.
Parineeti Chopra, who got married in September 2023 with Raghav Chadha flaunted her pink chooda and sindoor.
Parineeti Chopra could not stop blushing as she walked the ramp in Delhi today.
Parineeti Chopra walked the ramp for Faabiiana and Vvani by Vani Vats.
Parineeti Chopra was also seen posing with the fashion designers as she showstopped the show today.
Parineeti Chopra also danced with the designers of Faabiiana at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
Parineeti Chopra exuded bridal glow as she smiled with the designers of Faabiiana.