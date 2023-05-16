Pankaj Udhas Birthday: 8 timeless melodies of legendary Ghazal singer

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023
Legendary Ghazal Singer Pankaj Uhas turns 72 on May 17, 2023
To Honour his contribution in the Indian Music Industry, let's have a look at some of his Timeless melodies that will always remain in our hearts:
Chitthi Aayi Hai - A heartfelt ghazal expressing the emotions of a letter received from a loved one.
Chandni Raat Mein - A romantic melody capturing the enchanting beauty of moonlit nights.
Na Kajre Ki Dhar - A soul-stirring song that celebrates the purity and innocence of love. Yes! This iconic song of Suniel Shetty has been sung by Pankaj Sudhan.
Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein - A melodious plea for slow and gentle conversations in the realm of love.
Ek Taraf Uska Ghar - A poignant track portraying the bittersweet emotions of longing and separation.
Thodi Thodi Piya Karo - A playful and melodious composition urging one to indulge in life's small pleasures.
Maikhane Se Sharab Se - A hauntingly beautiful track, featuring Sudhanshu Pandey, exploring the depths of sorrow and intoxication.
Deewaron se milkar rona acha lagta hai - A timeless track that beautifully expresses longing and separation.
