Pankaj Udhas Birthday: 8 timeless melodies of legendary Ghazal singer

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023

Legendary Ghazal Singer Pankaj Uhas turns 72 on May 17, 2023

To Honour his contribution in the Indian Music Industry, let's have a look at some of his Timeless melodies that will always remain in our hearts:

Chitthi Aayi Hai - A heartfelt ghazal expressing the emotions of a letter received from a loved one.

Chandni Raat Mein - A romantic melody capturing the enchanting beauty of moonlit nights.

Na Kajre Ki Dhar - A soul-stirring song that celebrates the purity and innocence of love. Yes! This iconic song of Suniel Shetty has been sung by Pankaj Sudhan.

Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein - A melodious plea for slow and gentle conversations in the realm of love.

Ek Taraf Uska Ghar - A poignant track portraying the bittersweet emotions of longing and separation.

Thodi Thodi Piya Karo - A playful and melodious composition urging one to indulge in life's small pleasures.

Maikhane Se Sharab Se - A hauntingly beautiful track, featuring Sudhanshu Pandey, exploring the depths of sorrow and intoxication.

Deewaron se milkar rona acha lagta hai - A timeless track that beautifully expresses longing and separation.

Thanks For Reading!

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 10 best dance numbers by Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl
Find out More