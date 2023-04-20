Pamela Chopra Death: Rare & unseen pics with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 20, 2023
Pamela Chopra, the wife of stalwart filmmaker Yash Chopra, passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai
She was admitted to the hospital for the past 15 days and was on ventilator
Yash and Pamela got married in the year 1970
They have two children -- Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra
Pamela was a film writer and playback singer in her own might
Pamela was cremated at 11 am in the presence of her family members
The Chopra family released an official statement which read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai."
"We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement added
Pamela was suffering from age-related illnesses. She was 74
