Onam 2023: Vidya Balan, John Abraham, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 11 Popular Indian Actors With Keralite Origins

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023
It's a great day to celebrate Malayali pride across the world. On the joyous ocassion of Onam, here's taking a look at popular Indian personalities with Keralite parentage in their blood, who have excelled across other industries
Vidya Balan - The National Award-winning actress hails from the Tamil Brahmin community based in Palakkad, Kerala. It is said that while those who hail from the community identify themselves as Tamilians, they are also known to be well-versed with speaking Malayalam
John Abraham - The handsome actor is born to a Syrian Christian Malayali father while his mother is Parsi by birth
Nayanthara - Born as Diana Mariam Kurian to Syrian Christian parents, Nayanthara went on to become the Lady Superstar of Southern cinema with momentous hits in Tamil and Telugu cinema
Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Samantha was born in Chennai to a Keralite mother and an Andhrite father. However, she identifies herself as a Tamilian and alike Nayanthara, is also a successful superstar in Tamil and Telugu cinema
Nithya Menen - Born and raised in Bengaluru to a Keralite household, Nithya is well-versed with all four Southern languages and has successfully starred in films across the four leading industries down South
Keerthy Suresh - While Keerthy's mother Menaka, a popular Tamil actress is Tamilian by birth, her father and producer G Suresh Kumar is Keralite. Keerthy is actively working in Tamil and Telugu films. She is also likely to make her Hindi debut opposite Varun Dhawan
Malaika Arora - Malaika is born to a Punjabi father and a Keralite mother. The actress and her sister Amrita make it a point to observe Onam festivities with their mother Joyce
Asin Thottumkal - The Kochi-born actress has starred in leading hits across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema
Malavika Mohanan - The Mumbai-born actress hails from Payannur, Kerala. She is currently working in movies across Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages
Ashish Vidyarthi - The veteran actor has starred in movies across as many Indian languages as possible, but he belongs to a mixed parentage including a Keralite father and a Bengali mother
Kay Kay Menon - Born in a Nair family in Thiruvananthapuram, the actor's name is Krishna Kumar Menon
