Onam 2023: Ustad Hotel, Bangalore Days, Kumbalangi Nights: 10 Happy Malayalam Films To Add To Your Watch List

Onam is here. While you have laid out the Pookalam in front of your homes and finished gorging on the delicious Sadhya, here's listing our recommendations of the must-watch Malayalam films that will plaster smiles across your faces. We also share where can you stream them

Jomonte Suvisheshangal - This light-hearted Dulquer Salmaan, Mukesh and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer is streaming on Netflix

Kumbalangi Nights - One of the most celebrated stories of brotherhood and friendship, this Fahadh Faasil-Dileesh Pothan-starrer is available on Amazon Prime Video

Bangalore Days - An all-time favourite amongst Malayalam film enthusiasts, this Dulquer Salmaan-Nivin Pauly-Nazriya Fahadh-starrer is available on Disney+Hotstar

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey - This important film on domestic violence is delivered with a lot of humour. You can watch the Darshana Rajendran-Basil Joseph starrer on Disney+Hotstar

Home - The National Award recipient for Best Malayalam Film starring Indrans is available on Amazon Prime Video

Neymar - This feel-good film about a group of young boys and their obsession with football, is available on Disney+Hotstar

Ustad Hotel - One of Dulquer Salmaan-Nithya Menen's most loved films which also stars Malayalam legends Thilakan and Mamukkoya, Ustad Hotel is streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Bro Daddy - Loosely based on Badhaai Ho, this hilarious Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is available on Disney+Hotstar

Varane Avashyamund - Featuring one of Malayalam cinema's favourite on-screen couples in Suresh Gopi and Shobana, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan, this film is streaming on Netflix

Premam - Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi's iconic love story can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar

