Onam 2023: Anna Ben, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Malavika Mohanan: Malayali Beauties Flaunt Their Festive Best: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023
With Onam 2023 festivities ongoing, leading Malayalam cinema's beauties took to the ocassion to look their prettiest. Here's looking at some of our select best
Anna Ben is radiant as she surrounds herself with fresh, handpicked flowers
Instagram: Anna Ben
The jasmine flowers around Malavika Mohanan's hair radiates countryside humility
Instagram: Malavika Mohanan
Kalyani Priyadarshan flaunts a hint of neon in a traditional Kasavu saree
Instagram: Kalyani Priyadarshan
Anupama Parameswaran makes for the perfect Keralite beauty during an Onam festivity
Instagram: Anupama Parameswaran
Actress and model Anju Kurian's Kasavu saree is just gorgeous
Instagram: Anju Kurian
Anikha Surendran opts for a muted, printed cotton saree which is perfect for an otherwise humid state because comfort is key
Instagram: Anikha Surendran
