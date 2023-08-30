Onam 2023: Anna Ben, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Malavika Mohanan: Malayali Beauties Flaunt Their Festive Best: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023

With Onam 2023 festivities ongoing, leading Malayalam cinema's beauties took to the ocassion to look their prettiest. Here's looking at some of our select best

Anna Ben is radiant as she surrounds herself with fresh, handpicked flowers

Instagram: Anna Ben

The jasmine flowers around Malavika Mohanan's hair radiates countryside humility

Instagram: Malavika Mohanan

Kalyani Priyadarshan flaunts a hint of neon in a traditional Kasavu saree

Instagram: Kalyani Priyadarshan

Anupama Parameswaran makes for the perfect Keralite beauty during an Onam festivity

Instagram: Anupama Parameswaran

Actress and model Anju Kurian's Kasavu saree is just gorgeous

Instagram: Anju Kurian

Anikha Surendran opts for a muted, printed cotton saree which is perfect for an otherwise humid state because comfort is key

Instagram: Anikha Surendran

