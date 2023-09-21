Nora Fatehi Carries ₹2.92 Lakh Bag, ₹60,000 Headphones At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
Actress Nora Fatehi was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress looked chic as usual in a blue co-ord set
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nora was seen carrying a huge set of headphones worth a whopping Rs 60,000
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Not just that, but she also flaunted her luxury bag at the airport
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nora was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton tote bag which is priced at a staggering Rs 2.92 lakh
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress looked like a total diva as she posed for the paparazzi at the airport
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was seen glowing with minimal makeup and a chunky pair of sunglasses
Photo by Varinder Chawla
On the work front, Nora will be next seen in Sajid Khan's 100% and Mission Madgaon
Photo by Varinder Chawla
