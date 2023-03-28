Niti Taylor looks stunning in black gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023

TV actress Niti Taylor teated fans with a bunch of her photos showing glamarous avatar

She wore a stylish on-neck, thigh high slit black gown and paired it with a black blazer

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress looked happy soul in another sun-kissed photo

Wearing a bl;azer, wrist watch and light makeup, Niti slayed in a formal yet stylish look

A candid click is always in her list when she is up to give some cute poses

Niti has worked in several Television shows and is currentlyu seen in Sony TV's Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2

She was last seen in dance reality show where she impressed her fans with some energetic dance moves

Niti Taylor is quite popular in Television industry and enjoys a huge fanbase of 4.2 M followers on Instagram

