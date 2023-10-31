Neha Dhupia Shares UNSEEN Photos With Bishan Singh Bedi

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia shared several unseen photos with her late father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi on Instagram
Known as India's greatest ever left-arm spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi died after a prolonged illness in Delhi on October 23. He was 77 years old
In the unseen pictures, the late cricketer is seen which his family members
The pictures also give a glimpse of the adorable moments of Bishan Singh Bedi with his grandchildren
In one of the photos, Neha is seen posing with her mother-in-law and Bishan Singh Bedi. The actress also penned an emotional note in the caption
"We hold on to everything you gave us … the morals the memories, the love the laughs the lessons, the strength and the sweetness," she wrote
Neha added, "We have you in our heads and hearts forever as we inch back n try and get some life into the numbness we feel right now. . . Love you Dad"
Bishan Singh Bedi passed away after a prolonged illness. He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last
Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sharmila Tagore, and cricketers attended his funeral in the national capital on October 24
Thanks For Reading!