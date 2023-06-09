Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Share New Pics With Twins On First Wedding Anniversary 

By: ANI | June 09, 2023
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan penned a sweet note for his wife and actor Nayanthara on their first wedding anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, Vignesh Shivan shared a string of pictures of Nayanthara with their twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam.
In the first picture, she is posing for the camera with one of the kids wearing a red Santa romper.
He captioned the post, "En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy (the proof of my life is you) 1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta Ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks! Testing times!"
He added, "But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! Holding everything together, together with my - My Uyirs and Ulagams.”
“The strength given by the family makes all the difference! Blessed with the best of people, striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that's needed for hustlers like me."
"PS: Negative comment addicts kindly excuse, maybe you should try to ignore positivity", he further added, asking haters to keep away.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. Four months after their wedding, they welcomed their sons via surrogacy.
Thanks For Reading!