Navratri Colours 2023: 9 Best Ethnic Outfits Inspired By Shilpa Shetty 

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
Day 1 - Orange: It is not an easy colour to pull off, but this velvet set serves royalty. You can opt for floral prints just like Shilpa and choose a jacket instead of a dupatta.
Day 2 - White: If you discount the idea of a white outfit getting stained, it is perfectly serene, especially in the October heat. Shilpa has gone fusion here with some statement pieces to complete the look.
Day 3 - Red: This royal colour is a favourite among desis, needs no styling, and can be worn in any manner. Shilpa has kept it chic in this ready-made saree.
Day 4 - Royal Blue: Shilpa has chosen a rather unusual fabric but as daring as it may seem, you can’t go wrong with denim, even if it’s a saree.
Day 5 - Yellow: Another festive favourite colour, Shilpa has opted for a simple saree to accentuate her toned physique.
Day 6 - Green: Shilpa’s co-ord set with one-shoulder is perfect if you want to dress hassle-free and it is also good for garba nights.
Day 7 - Grey: As mundane as this colour sounds, Shilpa has opted for a shimmery number to cut down its monotonous appearance.
Day 8 - Purple: Another royal colour, it goes well on Indian skin tone. Take a cue from Shilpa who has opted for a bold yet simple blouse highlighting the sequinned lehenga.
Day 9 - Peacock Green: Not a difficult colour to pull off if you have the right fabric and some help in styling. Shilpa has gone all out in terms of bling here.