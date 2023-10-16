Navratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut Shows How To Style Lehengas This Festive Season 

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut jetted off to Ahmedabad to promote her upcoming film Tejas.
She was seen at a Navratri event interacting with the crowd wearing a red and yellow lehenga-choli with a dupatta.
Kangana looked regal as she shared pictures of the same on her Instagram account. She wrote in the caption, “Gujrat you are my heart. Garba night in Ahmedabad. Tejas ke saath.”
In this picture, Kangana has opted for a black and beige lehenga with intricate embroidery.
The Queen actor surely knows how to maintain her crown as seen in this traditional ensemble.
Kangana shines in this emerald lehenga with a minimal approach, highlighting her curly mane.
Here's some inspiration on how to flaunt a lilac Indian outfit adorned with diamonds.
Kangana chose this outfit to look like a warrior queen for 'Manikarnika' co-star Ankita Lokhande's wedding.