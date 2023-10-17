Navratri 2023 Day 4 Colour: Blue Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Just like Alia Bhatt, one can opt for a blue Sharara-inspired saree with a sequinned blouse.
One can also choose an electric blue saree, just like Suhana Khan, and add a matching blouse.
Or opt for a comfortable yet chic sharara set like Janhvi Kapoor, which also features a long cape.
Priyanka Chopra's blue Banarasi saree is also perfect for Navratri.
Like Ranbir Kapoor, men can choose lungi-style pants and pair them with a bandhgala.
Men can take cues from actor Shah Rukh Khan on how to rock a sherwani on Navratri.
Men can also opt for a blue bandhgala jacket and pants set, just like Ranveer Singh.