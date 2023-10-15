Navratri 2023 Day 3 Colour: Red Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
The colour for the third day of Navratri is red. Here's some inspiration that one can take from B-Town celebs for the day
Slay in a dual-toned red and pink chiffon saree to keep it light and elegant like Alia Bhatt
Or give your fashion a quirky twist like Katrina Kaif by stepping out in a bright red sharara-styled saree
Genelia D'Souza's sheer red saree is the perfect fit for running errands during the festival and looking effortlessly gorgeous at the same time
Steal hearts by twirling in a floral red anarkali like Aditi Rao Hydari as you perform garba with your friends
Men can take cues from superstar Salman Khan on how to rock a floral red kurta like a pro
Keep it simple like Sidharth Malhotra in a red kurta with white pyjamas perfect to step out with your friends during the festive season
Or pair your red kurta and churidar with a contrast jacket to give out those royal feels