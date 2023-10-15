Navratri 2023 Day 2: White Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
The festival of Navratri commenced from October 15 and this year, the colour for the second day is white
White traditional Indian outfits are timeless and elegant choice for various occasions
A white sharara with matching kurti and dupatta can look absolutely regal, especially when adorned with rich zari work, stone embellishments and borders
A white Patiala suit with a heavily embroidered kurta and a matching or contrasting Patiala salwar can be a vibrant and festive ensemble
A white sherwani is a classic choice. It can be paired with contrasting or matching churidar pants and a dupatta
A white saree with intricate embroidery, lacework, or sequin embellishments can be a stunning choice for Navratri
Men can also opt for comfortable white pathani
A white churidar suit with intricate embroidery work can be a sophisticated choice for the festive occasion
A white kurta paired with white pajama or jeans is a comfortable and stylish option for men. It can even be worn to office
For men, a white Jodhpuri suit with contrasting trousers can be a dashing and sophisticated choice for Navratri
Dhoti-kurta, which is a traditional Indian outfit for men, can be a very stylish and culturally significant choice
A white kurti with matching of contrasting palazzo pants is a trendy and comfortable choice for women
