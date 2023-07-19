Naseeruddin Shah Birthday: Best Roles Played By Veteran Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
Actor Naseeruddin Shah, known for her versatile roles in Hindi Cinema, turns 73 soon. On the special occasion, let's take a look back at his best roles in Bollywood -
Sparsh (1980): Portraying a visually impaired principal in a heartwarming love story with a sighted teacher, Naseeruddin Shah impressed audiences with his poignant performance.
Bazaar (1982): As a poetic soul deeply in love with a married woman caught in the clutches of bride buying, Shah's portrayal tugged at heartstrings and left an indelible mark.
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983): Showcasing his comedic brilliance, Shah effortlessly embodied one of the two photographers unraveling corruption and murder in this timeless classic.
Masoom (1983): Naseeruddin Shah's impeccable portrayal of a family man grappling with the aftermath of an illegitimate son earned him critical acclaim and touched the hearts of many.
Sarfarosh (1999): Unveiling his versatility, Shah's portrayal of a ghazal singer secretly involved in cross-border terrorism showcased his ability to inhabit multifaceted roles.
Iqbal (2005): With finesse, Shah inhabited the character of a washed-up, alcoholic ex-player who transformed into a mentor for a deaf and mute aspiring cricketer, leaving audiences inspired.
A Wednesday (2008): Commanding the screen, Shah's portrayal of an anonymous common man threatening Mumbai with bombs unless terrorists were released, held audiences at the edge of their seats.
Ishqiya (2010): In this captivating tale, Shah's performance as a charismatic thief falling for a seductive widow, alongside his partner, added depth to the movie's intrigue.
Thanks For Reading!