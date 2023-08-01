My Dearest To Mask Girl: 10 Highly-Anticipated K-dramas Releasing In August 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 01, 2023
August is promising to be an exceptional month for K-drama lovers, with a plethora of new releases in store. From heartwarming romances to addictive thrillers, here's a curated list of upcoming Korean dramas, sorted by their release dates.
The First Responders Season 2: Catch the action-packed lives of police, fire, and paramedic responders in this highly anticipated sequel. Starring Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun, and Gong Seung Yeon, it premieres on August 4, 2023, on SBS and Disney+ Hotstar.
My Dearest: Set during the Qing invasion of Joseon, this period drama revolves around a secret love story. Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Hak Joo, and Lee Da In lead the cast. It airs on MBC from August 4, 2023.
Elegant Empire: Get ready for drama and revenge as the lives of two individuals are torn apart by injustice. Han Ji Wan, Kim Jin Woo, and Kang Yul star in this 100-episode series starting on August 7, 2023, on KBS2.
Moving: This fantasy drama follows high school students with inherited superpowers. Lee Jung Ha, Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, and more make up the cast. Available to stream on Disney+, it starts on August 9, 2023.
The National Penalty Vote: A mysterious figure enforces strict justice, creating chaos by releasing a public list of criminals. Park Hae Jin, Park Sung Woong, and Lim Ji Yeon lead the cast in this thrilling drama premiering on August 10, 2023, on SBS and Amazon Prime Video (selected regions).
Cruel Intern: Follow a woman's journey as she restarts her career as an entry-level intern after years of being a homemaker. Ra Mi Ran and Uhm Ji Won headline this comedy-drama series, available on TVING from August 11, 2023.
Behind Your Touch: Watch a veterinarian with the ability to read animal thoughts team up with a detective to solve crimes in this off-beat drama. Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, and Suho star in this Netflix and JTBC show, starting on August 12, 2023.
Mask Girl: This quick six-episode thriller follows a typical office worker who takes a dark turn when she discovers her looks have changed. Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Choi Daniel lead the cast. Catch it on Netflix from August 18, 2023.
My Lovely Boxer: Lee Sang Yeob and Kim So Hye star in this KBS2 drama about a former boxing star whose life takes an unexpected turn when a ruthless sports agent approaches her. It premieres on August 21, 2023.
Destined With You: Follow the tale of love between a civil servant and a lawyer, entangled in a mysterious curse from a forbidden book. Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah lead the cast in this fantasy romance drama on JTBC and Netflix, starting on August 23, 2023.
