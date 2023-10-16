Mushiest Moments Of Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan On Their Wedding Anniversary 

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrate their wedding anniversary on October 16.
The couple completed 11 years of togetherness after tying the knot in 2012.
Kareena posted a picture of eating pizza with Saif on this special day and wrote, “This is US You,Me and Pizza…Forever Kinda Love…Happy Anniversary husband.”
Both Kareena and Saif come from a filmy background, Saif being the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and Kareena being the daughter of Randheer Kapoor and Babita.
The duo fondly known as “Saifeena” share two sons - Taimur and Jeh.
For those unversed, Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh and has a daughter Sara Ali Khan, and a son Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Kareena and Saif have worked in several films together before tying the knot.
These include LOC Kargil, Omkara, Roadside Romeo, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.