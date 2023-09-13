MTV Video Music Awards 2023: Complete List Of Winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023

Best New Artist: Ice Spice

Photo Via AFP.

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj- “Super Freaky Girl”

Photo Via AFP.

Best Latin: Anitta-- Funk Rave

Photo Via AFP.

Best Afrobeats: Rema & Selena Gomez-- Calm Down

Photo Via AFP.

Best Direction, Video Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Show Of The Summer, Album Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects: Taylor Swift

Photo Via AFP.

Video for Good: Dove Cameron– “Breakfast”

Photo Via AFP.

Best Editing: Olivia Rodrigo- Vampire— Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

Photo Via AFP.

Best Rock: Måneskin- THE LONELIEST

Photo Via AFP.

Best Art Direction: Doja Cat- Attention— Art direction by Spencer Graves

Photo Via AFP.

Best K-Pop: Stray Kids-- S-Class

Photo Via AFP.