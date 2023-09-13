MTV Video Music Awards 2023: Complete List Of Winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023
Best New Artist: Ice Spice
Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj- “Super Freaky Girl”
Best Latin: Anitta-- Funk Rave
Best Afrobeats: Rema & Selena Gomez-- Calm Down
Best Direction, Video Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Show Of The Summer, Album Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects: Taylor Swift
Video for Good: Dove Cameron– “Breakfast”
Best Editing: Olivia Rodrigo- Vampire— Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
Best Rock: Måneskin- THE LONELIEST
Best Art Direction: Doja Cat- Attention— Art direction by Spencer Graves
Best K-Pop: Stray Kids-- S-Class
