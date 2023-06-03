Mouni Roy exudes hot girl summer vibes in skimpy orange bikini

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023

Actress Mouni Roy sent the internet into a tizzy on Saturday as she dropped a series of pictures flaunting her curves

She looked smoking hot as she posed in an orange bikini for a magazine

Mouni showed off her toned legs in a blue and white monokini

The photos left her fans gasping for breath

"Summer lovin’," she captioned the photos

Mouni exuded total hot girl summer vibes in a navy blue monokini

She looked like a complete sight to behold as she posed under the sun in a green monokini

She paired it chunky statement bangles

Thanks For Reading!

Rakul Preet Singh sets internet ablaze with bikini pics from Maldives vacay
Find out More