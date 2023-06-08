Most Expensive Things Owned By Shilpa Shetty: From Burj Khalifa Apartment To Private Jet

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023

Actress Shilpa Shetty turned 48 on Thursday and she celebrated her birthday with her family in London

On her birthday, here's a look at some of the most expensive things owned by the actress

Shilpa Shetty currently resides in her lavish bungalow named Kinara in Mumbai's posh Juhu locality

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra are also owners of a grand mansion in the UK, which is called 'Raj Mahal'

Not just that, but Shilpa also owns an apartment on the 19th floor of the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, which was an anniversary gift to her from Raj

Raj had presented Shilpa with a 20 carat heart-shaped diamong ring, worth a whopping Rs 3 crore, on their engagement

Shilpa is also among the few Bollywood celebs who own a private jet

Shilpa is the co-owner of the popular restaurant, Bastian, in Mumbai which is frequented by celebs

Shilpa is the owner of a lavish fleet of cars. She owns the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a high-end swanky minivan, which ranges from Rs 71.10 lakh to Rs 1.46 crore

