Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Enjoys Dinner With Ranveer Singh's Family Weeks Before Welcoming First Child

By: Sachin T | August 21, 2024
Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to welcome her first child with Ranveer Singh in September
Photos by Varinder Chawla
And just weeks before her delivery, Deepika was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday night enjoying a scrumptious dinner with her in-laws
Deepika floored everyone with her pregnancy glow as she flaunted her baby bump in a black dress with an oversized blazer
She was all smiles as the paps clicked her while she made her way to the car
Ranveer's mother was also spotted exiting the restaurant after Deepika
Ranveer's sister Ritika twinned with her bhabhi in a black pantsuit
As per reports, Deepika has decided to take a break from work post her delivery and be a hands-on mommy