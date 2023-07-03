Margot Robbie Wears 80s-Inspired Barbie Look At Seoul Premiere 

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
Actress Margot Robbie turned heads on the pink carpet event to promote her new film Barbie in Seoul.
For the event, Margot wore Barbie-themed outfits inspired by the ones worn by dolls in the 80s.
Her first outfit was a hot pink blazer, a pink midi skirt, a pink necktie, and a classy fedora hat to complete the look. She accessorised her look with a shiny vintage phone covered in rhinestones.
Margot’s second look was a pink midi dress, with a shimmering upper half, a pink belt tied to her waist, and matching heels.
While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the movie has Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former learns the difficulties of being a live woman.
In the film, Ryan Gosling, who portrays Ken, Barbie's longstanding boy toy, co-stars with Robbie.
Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie opens in theaters worldwide on July 21 from Warner Bros.