Manisha Koirala Birthday: 7 Best Performances Of The Actress - From Dil Se To Sanju

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023
Actress Manisha Koirala turned 53 on August 16. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some of her finest performances on screen:
Dil Se - Manisha played the lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this romantic thriller. Her performance as a mysterious woman caught in a web of emotions received critical acclaim
Bombay - The 1995 film featured Manisha in a pivotal role. It revolved around the struggles of a couple from different religious backgrounds during the Bombay riots
Khamoshi: The Musical - In the film, Manisha played the role of a deaf and mute girl. Her performance was appreciated by film critics and audiences
Mann - The romantic drama explored themes of love and sacrifice. It also starred Aamir Khan in the lead role
Lajja - The 2001 film also starred Rekha and Madhuri Dixit, however, Manisha's performance stood out. The story addresses women's issues in Indian society
1942: A Love Story - Manisha starred alongside Anil Kapoor in this period romantic drama. Her portrayal of a woman caught in the midst of the freedom struggle was widely acclaimed
Sanju - Manisha played the role of veteran actress Nargis in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju
