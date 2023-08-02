Manish Paul Birthday: 8 Stylish Looks Of Actor-Host-Comedian

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023

Actor, show host, comedian Manish Paul turns an year older soon. On this occasion, let's have a look at some of the stylish looks that are indeed wow-worthy!

Effortlessly rocking printed blue casuals and sneakers, strutting his style one step at a time.

With a black blazer, shirt, and trousers, Manish Paul exudes a classic and sophisticated "gentleman" look.

Sporting a red hoodie and jeans, Manish Paul exudes a charming "guy next door" vibe.

Manish Paul slays in a black winter wear ensemble, embracing the season with unparalleled style.

Once again, he stuns in all-black formals, deservedly winning the title of the most stylish breakthrough talent of the year.

Flaunting his chiselled abs in a short tee, Manish Paul proudly showcases his "mera man" charm.

'Suits up' with style, leaving a trail of fashion inspiration wherever he goes.

