Malaika Arora's Sultry Photoshoot In A Bold Blue Outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
Bollywood's gorgeous diva Malaika Arora attended the launch of season 3 of Celebfie Cruise With The Stars wearing a bold outfit.
Source: Instagram
Malaika opted for a stunning blue off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit.
The dress was by Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' label Deme.
Malaika exuded radiance as she flaunted her perfectly moisturised skin, which glistened in pictures.
She kept her accessories to a minimum and opted for a pair of studs, a chunky bracelet, and strappy silver heels by Jimmy Choo.
Malaika's makeup was more on the nude side with a heavily bronzed look, defined lash-line and pink lipstick.
She posed in a sultry manner while playing around with her long tresses, making fans drool all over Instagram.
