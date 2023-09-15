Malaika Arora's Sultry Photoshoot In A Bold Blue Outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023

Bollywood's gorgeous diva Malaika Arora attended the launch of season 3 of Celebfie Cruise With The Stars wearing a bold outfit.

Source: Instagram

Malaika opted for a stunning blue off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit.

Source: Instagram

The dress was by Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' label Deme.

Source: Instagram

Malaika exuded radiance as she flaunted her perfectly moisturised skin, which glistened in pictures.

Source: Instagram

She kept her accessories to a minimum and opted for a pair of studs, a chunky bracelet, and strappy silver heels by Jimmy Choo.

Source: Instagram

Malaika's makeup was more on the nude side with a heavily bronzed look, defined lash-line and pink lipstick.

Source: Instagram

She posed in a sultry manner while playing around with her long tresses, making fans drool all over Instagram.

Source: Instagram