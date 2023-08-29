Malaika Arora's Mouth-Watering Onam Sadya With Family 

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
Bollywood's gorgeous diva Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of Onam Sadya with her family.
Photo via Instagram
The mouth-watering feast was prepared by her mother Joyce Arora.
Photo via Instagram
Malaika thanked her mother in the post and wrote, Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora
Photo via Instagram
The spread included a variety of traditional foods decked beautifully on a banana leaf.
Photo via Instagram
Malaika was also accompanied by her sister and former actor Amrita.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Amrita’s husband Shakeel Ladak and their kids were also present for the occasion.
Photo via Instagram
Malaika's friends including Aditi Govitrikar, Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaaz Daruwala also shared pictures from the lavish affair.
Photo via Instagram