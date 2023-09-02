A Glimpse At Malaika Arora's Agra Diaries, Ft The Taj Mahal

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is currently enjoying a working vacation in Agra

The actress has been sharing glimpses of her lavish hotel room on social media

Malaika looks like a breath of fresh air in the slew of new pictures which she has dropped on her 'gram

She can be seen posing against a royal backdrop in a white suit

Malaika's trip to Agra is not all work and no play

She shared some goofy pictures with her Madhav Trehan

She also gave a glimpse of the Taj Mahal from her hotel room

