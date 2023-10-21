Malaika Arora Dazzles In Sheer Stringy Blue Dress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora made everyone skip a beat as she dropped her sultry new photos on Instagram

The actress stole hearts in a stringy blue sheer dress

In the photos, she can be seen flaunting her curves in the nude dress with shimmery strings all over

She oozed glamour as she struck some stylish poses for the camera

She paired her outfit with chunky earrings and minimal makeup

Malaika looked like a million bucks in the exotic outfit

