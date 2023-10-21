Malaika Arora Dazzles In Sheer Stringy Blue Dress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora made everyone skip a beat as she dropped her sultry new photos on Instagram
The actress stole hearts in a stringy blue sheer dress
In the photos, she can be seen flaunting her curves in the nude dress with shimmery strings all over
She oozed glamour as she struck some stylish poses for the camera
She paired her outfit with chunky earrings and minimal makeup
Malaika looked like a million bucks in the exotic outfit
