Lovebirds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Twin In White

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's dating rumours have been grabbing the headlines for a while now.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have not yet confirmed their relationship.
Ananya Panday was spotted at Vikramaditya Motwane's office today in Mumbai.
Aditya Roy Kapur joined his ladylove Ananya Panday as he arrived at Vikramaditya Motwane's office.
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twinned in white outfits as they spotted in the city today.
Aditya Roy Kapoor looked handsome as he donned a white shirt and paired it with trousers.
Keeping it casual, Ananya Panday wore a baggy sweatshirt and blue cargo pants.
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's grand finale show at Lakme Fashion Week in March 2023.
