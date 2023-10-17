List Of Movies To Be Premiered At MAMI Film Festival 2023: The Buckingham Murders To Kennedy

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
The Buckingham Murders by Hansal Mehta- Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, she plays the role of a detective who loses her child in a shooting spree. Later, she gets transferred to the north of London and is assigned the case of a missing child.
Joram by Devashish Makhija- Starring Manoj Bajpayee, it tells the story of a father, who is on a run with his baby girl to escape the ghosts of his past.
Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap- Starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, it is about an insomniac ex-policeman, who was assumed to be dead, but continues to work for the corrupt system.
Sharmajee Ki Beti by Tahira Kashyap- Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta, it revolves around a story of middle-class women with the common surname Sharma.
Berlin by Atul Sabharwal is a spy thriller mystery starring Rahul Bose, Aparshakti Khurana, and Ishwak Singh. It revolves around a deaf-mute man, who gets arrested on the charges of being a spy.
Indi(r)a by Vikramaditya Motwane- It is a three-part docu-series based on India's post-Independence history'. It is an adaptation of the book Black Warrant – Confessions of a Tihar Jailer.