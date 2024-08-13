List Of All 12 Films Releasing On Independence Day 2024

By: Sachin T | August 13, 2024
Independence Day 2024 is set to witness one of the biggest box office clashes as 14 films are set to release in a single day on the national holiday
Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, is finally set to release six years after the first installment hit the theatres
Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan and others, is the official remake of the 2016 Italian film, Perfect Strangers
Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, is said to be inspired by real events. The film tells the tale of a young girl toughening up against societal norms with the help of her 'guru'
The Telugu film Double iSmart, starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt, is the story of an assassin who transplants his memories in the brain of another person, who has someone else's memories transferred to him
Mr Bachchan is a Telugu action thriller starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. It is based on the real-life income tax raid conducted on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh
Thangalaan is a Tamil film, starring Vikram and Malavika Mohanan among others. The film is based on true events around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka
35 Chinna Katha Kaadu is a Tamil film which revolves around a young mother facing challenges when her son fails to pass in his exams, triggering a massive turmoil in the family
Raghu Thatha is a Tamil film starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. It shows the journey of a young woman who faces challenges to protect the identity of her people and land
Gowri is a Kannada language action drama, starring Samarjit Lankesh and Saanya Iyer in lead roles. It is directed by Indrajit Lankesh
Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi is a Kannada romcom starring Ganesh, Malvika Nair and Sharanya Shetty in lead roles. The film shows a wealthy businessman's son working as a valet to win the heart of the girl he loves
Nunakuzhi is a Malayalam language comedy thriller starring Basil Joseph in the lead role. It shows how a single event can result into a massive rollercoaster ride in one's life, affecting them and everyone around
Jackpot starring John Cena and Awkwafina is set to release on August 15 on Prime Video. The story revolves around a struggling actress winning a lottery and trying to stay alive with the help of an amateur lottery protection agent