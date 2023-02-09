List of 10 most-followed South actors on Instagram

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 09, 2023
Actors from South have a massive fan following all over the world. Over the last few years, their films have also made box office records. Take a look at the 10 most-followed South actors on Instagram
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun is on top of the list as he enjoys 20 million followers on Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda has around 18 million followers on Instagram and he has bagged the second position
On the third position is actor Yash. The KGF star has a fan following of 13 million
Ram Charan and Dulquer Salmaan shared the fourth position with 12 million followers on Instagram
Mahesh Babu grabbed the fifth position with 9.6 million followers
Actor Prabhas was at the sixth position with 9.2 million followers
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is ranked in the 7th position with 7.2 million followers
Vijay Sethupathi is in the eighth position with 6.4 million followers
Rana Daggubati is ranked number 9 with 4.8 million followers on Instagram
RRR actor Jr NTR bagged the 10th position with 5.3 million followers
