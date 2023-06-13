Kriti Sanon Wears Dupatta Featuring Lord Ram-Sita Maa's Picture; See Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Adipurush with Prabhas and Sunny Singh
Photos by Varinder Chawla
On June 13, the actress stepped out for the promotion of the film in Mumbai
Kriti looked stunning in a beige anarkali and printed dupatta
What caught our attention was her beautiful printed dupatta
The dupatta features photo of Lord Ram and Sita Maa
The actress oozed confidence and elegance in her ethnic outfit
Kriti completed her look with a golden neckpiece, earrings and bangles
She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres on June 16
Kriti is playing the role of Sita Maa in the film
Thanks For Reading!