Kriti Sanon Wears Dupatta Featuring Lord Ram-Sita Maa's Picture; See Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Adipurush with Prabhas and Sunny Singh

Photos by Varinder Chawla

On June 13, the actress stepped out for the promotion of the film in Mumbai

Kriti looked stunning in a beige anarkali and printed dupatta

What caught our attention was her beautiful printed dupatta

The dupatta features photo of Lord Ram and Sita Maa

The actress oozed confidence and elegance in her ethnic outfit

Kriti completed her look with a golden neckpiece, earrings and bangles

She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres on June 16

Kriti is playing the role of Sita Maa in the film

