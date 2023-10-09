Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her Svelte Figure In These Mesmerising Pictures  

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon headed to an undisclosed location to promote her upcoming film Ganapath: A Hero is Born.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kriti looked stunning as she sashayed at Mumbai airport wearing a fashionable ensemble.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress shared pictures of her OOTD on Instagram flaunting her svelte figure in a Mugler outfit.
Kriti accessorised her look with knee-length leather boots and also used extensions for her tresses.
She let her skin do the talking with minimal makeup and defined eyebrows that left her fans mesmerised.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of Jassi in Ganapath: A Hero is Born with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan.
Kriti will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from that, she also has 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol in her kitty.