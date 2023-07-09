Kris Jenner TROLLED For Repetitive Birthday Messages To Grandkid; Netizens Say 'Use ChatGPT'

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is under fire for her repetitive birthday tributes on social media.
Fans have called out Jenner's latest Instagram post dedicated to her granddaughter Penelope, claiming it closely resembles previous messages she has shared for her family members.
Despite the heartfelt sentiments expressed, fans desire more originality in Jenner's birthday wishes.
In her recent post, Jenner shared a slideshow of photos featuring Penelope, highlighting her growth over the years.
Fans quickly noticed the striking resemblance to Jenner's previous birthday messages, leading to accusations of predictability and repetition.
Some fans humorously suggested that Jenner tells each family member they are her favorite, sarcastically commenting on the familiarity of her greetings.
Others criticized the lack of variation, proposing Jenner could use a ChatGPT to generate more unique and personalized messages.
With 13 grandchildren from her six children, Jenner has a multitude of birthdays to keep track of.
Meanwhile, attention also shifts to Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy and rumors of her potential departure from the family's reality series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," after the arrival of her fourth child.
Thanks For Reading!