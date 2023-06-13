Kiara Advani's 9 Years in Bollywood: A Quick Overview

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
As Kiara Advani completes 9 succesful years in Bollywood Today, let's have a quick runthrough of her nine years journey in the industry:
Kiara Advani, whose real name is Alia Advani, made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film "Fugly."
However, she gained significant recognition and popularity with her portrayal of Sakshi Dhoni, wife of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, in the biographical film "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016).
Kiara's breakthrough role came in 2019 with the film "Kabir Singh," where she played the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film was a massive commercial success and her performance received positive reviews.
Following the success of "Kabir Singh," Kiara starred in several other successful films such as "Good Newwz" (2019) alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, and "Laxmii" (2020) opposite Akshay Kumar.
In 2020, she also appeared in the Netflix film "Guilty," which received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a rape survivor seeking justice.
Kiara's other notable films include "Indoo Ki Jawani" (2020), "Shershaah" (2021).Her appearance with Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah boosted the popularity of both the stars and also led to a flourishing bond between them in real life.
Her next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a major turning point as the film in which she starred oppositeKartik Aaryan became huge hit, breaking several box office records & winning huge admiration.
She next did films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo & Govinda Naam Mera in 2022.
You will now see her in musical drama ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ opposite Kartik Aaryan.
