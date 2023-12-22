Kiara Advani To Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Actresses-Inspired Outfits For Christmas 2023

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 22, 2023
Kriti Sanon wore a cut-out pleated green gown from Intrinsic.in
Photo Via Instagram
Priyanka Chopra-approved co-ord set from Miss Sohee in red in perfect for Christmas. It features an off-shoulder cropped top and long skirt with pleat details in the middle.
Kiara Advani wore a strapless corseted satin midi dress from House of CB and added a pair of golden pumps to add colour to her look.
Deepika Padukone wore a wollen tangerine full-sleeved knit dress and added a knee-length coat. She added a classic black Christian Louboutin pumps.
Alia Bhatt wore a long green peplum dress from luxury French fashion label Herve Leger.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a backless shimmery red dress which is a perfect look for your Christmas party.
Nora Fatehi wore a green co-ord set that featured a cropped zipped top and a long matching skirt that had a slit in the middle.
Ananya Panday wore a corset mini dress in white that consisted of a plunging neckline adorned with a ruffle design.
Kareena Kapoor Khan yet again made heads turn in an one-shoulder red dress that featured a gathered design on the waist.
Thanks For Reading!