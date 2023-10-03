Khushi Kapoor's Paris Photo Dump Is All About Style & Fashion

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies.
Khushi Kapoor recently attended the Paris Fashion Week for the Dior Show.
Khushi Kapoor also shared a glimpse of her food in Paris.
Khushi Kapoor also shared a picture from her visit to the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Khushi Kapoor's The Archies is slated to release on December 7, 2023.
Khushi Kapoor looked stylish as she donned a white cropped sweatshirt and brown pleated mini skirt.
Khushi Kapoor is seen all smiles as she enjoyed her day out in a green outfit in Paris.
