Khushi Kapoor Exudes Elegance At Paris Fashion Week For Dior 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023
Paris Fashion Week marked a momentous occasion in the fashion industry as the up-and-coming star, Khushi Kapoor, captivated the spotlight during her attendance at Dior's Spring Summer 24 Ready-To-Wear showcase in the world's fashion epicenter.
Khushi was seen at the show alongside Anya Taylor Joy, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Rosalia and more. She was the only face to be seen from the Indian film industry, ahead of her debut.
Khushi’s outfit, meticulously curated by the renowned fashion house, reflected the elegance and sophistication that defines Dior's style.
Khushi who has already established herself as a fashion diva, was seen wearing a pristine white dress with a petite Dior handbag.
Styled by Nikhil Mansata the all-Dior look was nothing short of a memorable fashion moment that has left everyone in awe of Khushi’s style and charm.
She said, “ I have always associated the fashion house with timeless elegance in a chic avatar and this collection personifies just that. This is my first time at Paris Fashion Week and it's been an amazing experience to be around such incredible names in the world of fashion and beyond and the overall energy here.”
As Khushi continues her journey, the red carpet at Dior's Paris Fashion Week marks a significant milestone. It's a promising start to a remarkable career, and we can't wait to see where she takes us next.
Khushi is gearing up for her debut with Zoya Akthar's much-awaited directorial, The Archies, on Netflix, releasing worldwide on Dec 7.