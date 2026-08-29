Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & Other Celebs Attend Kuku Kohli's Prayer Meet; Late Filmmaker's Wife Aruna Irani Looks Devastated

By: Murtuza Iqbal | August 29, 2026
Actress Aruna Irani's husband and filmmaker Kuku Kohli passed away on August 25, 2026, and a prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Saturday.
Pictures By Ashwini Sawant
The veteran actress looked devastated at her late husband's prayer meeting.
Pictures By Ashwini Sawant
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who attended Kohli's funeral a couple of days ago, were also clicked at the prayer meet of the filmmaker.
Pictures By Ashwini Sawant
Madhoo played the female lead in Kuku Kohli's movie Phool Aur Kaante, which marked her Bollywood debut.
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Not just Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, even Sunny Kaushal attended the Kohli's prayer meet.
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Bigg Boss 19 contestant and veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand attends Kohli's prayer meet.
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Rajpal Yadav at Kuku Kohli's prayer meet.
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Shatrughan Sinha's wife, Poonam Sinha, attended the prayer meet along with veteran actress Mumtaz.
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Veteran actor Anupam Kher attends late filmmaker Kuku Kohli's prayer meet.
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Jackie Shroff looks sad as he attends Kohli's prayer meet.
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Veteran actress Asha Parekh makes a rare appearance at Kohli's prayer meet.
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Chunky Pandey, who worked with Kohli in Kohraam, also attended the prayer meet.
Pictures By Ashwini Sawant