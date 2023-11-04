Katrina Kaif Turns Up The Heat In A Neon Green Gown With Plunging Neckline, See Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
Katrina Kaif style statements are always a perfect fashion mood board. Recently attend and event in a stunning neon green gown.
Photo Via Instagram
Katrina Kaif's neon satin green crepe gown was from the Australian fashion label Alex Perry.
Katrina Kaif's gown featured a plunging V-neckline and was priced at ₹1.8lakh.
Recently, Katrina Kaif celebrated Karwa Chauth and extended wishes to her fans by sharing a photo with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal.
Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film Tiger 3, which stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.
Apart from Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline. She will also star in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.