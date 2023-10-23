Katrina Kaif Poses With Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor Visits Mumbai's Durga Puja Pandal With Dad Anil

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
Katrina Kaif stunned in a yellow saree as she arrived at the North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal.
Katrina Kaif also posed with Rani Mukerji at the pandal on Monday.
Katrina Kaif was also joined by her sister Sonia Turcotte, who wore an ethnic suit.
After Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor stunned in a red traditional suit as she visited Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai.
Sonam Kapoor was accompanied by her father, actor Anil Kapoor.
The father-daughter duo posed with Rani Mukerji at the North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal.