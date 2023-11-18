Karisma Kapoor Paints Amritsar Pink, Hogs Scrumptious Food

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2023

Bollywood's OG diva Karisma Kapoor is currently touring across Delhi and Amritsar with her friend

On Saturday, the actress paid a visit to the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar

She looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit with oxidised jewellery

She was accompanied by her friend and the two posed with the Golden Temple in the background

When in Amritsar, one cannot miss the food, and being a foodie herself, Karisma made sure to gorge on to a delicious thali

She shared a glimpse of her food on the gramm making her fans drool

"Positive energy 🙏🏼💫✨ and Delicious food. A wonderful day spent in Amritsar," Karisma captioned her post

