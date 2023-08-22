Karisma Kapoor Drops Photos From Ibiza Vacay With Ananya Panday

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
Karisma Kapoor recently treated fans to unseen moments from her luxurious Ibiza vacation.
Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Panday, and Rysa Panday spend vacationing with Karisma on the Mediterranean getaway.
Karisma's Instagram posts also showcase her posing with Bhavana Pandey against the breathtaking backdrop of the Ibiza beach
Ananya Panday snapped a candid selfie of Karisma Kapoor and herself, capturing the essence of their beachside fun.
In the snapshot, Ananya rocked a vibrant green bikini with chic black sunglasses, while Karisma stunned in an elegant black dress and matching shades.
They indeed had a lot of 'food n fun' time together.
Karisma's culinary indulgence during the trip is not left behind as she shares a delightful shot of a scrumptious pizza and salad.
Ananya and Bhavana chimed in with playful comments on the post, reminiscing about their poolside chats and celebrating their cherished bond.
Amid the vacation buzz, rumors about Ananya Panday's relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur have circulated, sparked by their sightings in Europe and cozy moments captured on camera.
