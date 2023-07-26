Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher & Other Celebs Salute Indian Army

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
India is observing the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Wednesday. On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts in the Kargil valley that Pakistani intruders had briefly wrested
Akshay Kumar wrote, "With gratitude in heart and prayer on the lips, remembering our bravehearts who attained martyrdom in Kargil War 🙏 We live because of you."
"I bow down to all those brave men who sacrificed their lives to achieve this victory!" wrote Anupam Kher
"Remembering the unparalleled sacrifices and valour of the Indian Armed Forces on #KargilVijayDiwas. Back home in Noida my Mama completed a 20km cycling marathon organised in their memory," Nimrat Kaur tweeted
"Saluting the bravery of our Kargil warriors on Vijay Diwas!" Abhishek Bachchan tweeted
Suniel Shetty wrote, "On this #KargilVijayDiwas, we salute the heroes who displayed unmatched courage and valor in the Kargil War"
"On this #KargilVijayDiwas ,paying heartfelt tribute to the brave hearts who courageously fought for our nation🙏🏼 Saluting their courage and sending gratitude to the heroes who protect our borders," Randeep Hooda wrote as he paid his tribute
"Salute to our true unsung heroes who tirelessly stand tall & protect our motherland!" Shalin Bhanot wrote
