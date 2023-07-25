Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 5 Bollywood Films That Depicted The Kargil War

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2023
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 as the day marks the victory of the Indian armed forces against Pakistani intruders during the 1999 Kargil War. Here are 5 Bollywood movies based on the historical war
Tango Charlie - The movie is based on the journey of a police recruit and showcases the Kargil War and the difficulties that the Indian soldiers had to face to make India win the war
LOC: Kargil - This movie is perhaps the most detailed film on the Kargil War. It starred Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Akshaye Khanna as the lead characters
Lakshya - This war film showcased a fictionalised account of the Kargil war and focused on the story of Captain Karan Shergill, an aimless young man who later becomes an army officer
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl - It is focused on the story of Gunjan Saxena, one of the first Indian female air force pilots in combat, who evacuated wounded officers from Kargil and provided assistance in surveillance during the war
Shershaah - The movie showcased the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Kargil war
